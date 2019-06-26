UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 26 June 2019

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:51 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):Shipping activity remained active at the Port Qasim where three ships Maersk Sentosa, IVS North Benwick and Ceylon Breeze carrying Containers, Coal and Soya Bean took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, and Grain & Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships MOL Generosity, CMA CGM Titus and Chemroad Sakura with Containers and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships occupied at berth at PQA to load/offload Containers, Talcum Powder, Condensate, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a containers vessel APL New York sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and two more ships gas carrier "Yari" and container vessel 'Maersk Sentosa' are expected to sail on the same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handing remained up-ward trend at the Port for second consecutive day, where a cargo volume of 208,413 tonnes, comprising 137,857 tonnes imports cargo and 70,556 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,562 containers (TEUs),(1,755 TEUs imports and 1,807 TEUs exports) was handled during the last 24 hours.

Four ships CMA CGM Tittus, MSC Pamela, MOL Generosity and Chemroad Sakura carrying Containers and Phosphoric Acid are expected to take berths at Container Terminals and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

While, a containers ship Maersk Brooklyn is due to arrive at PortQasim on Thursday.

