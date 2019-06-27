Shipping activity at Port Qasim 27 June 2019

Shipping activity remained active at the Port Qasim where four ships CMA CGM Tittus, MSC Pamela, MOL Generosity and Chemroad Sakura carrying containers a phosphoric Acid were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):Shipping activity remained active at the Port Qasim where four ships CMA CGM Tittus, MSC Pamela, MOL Generosity and Chemroad Sakura carrying containers a phosphoric Acid were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Maersk Riyaz and Lusail carrying Containers and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships occupied berths at Port Qasim to load/offload Containers, Talcum Powder, Condensate, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo, phosphoric Acid and Palm Oil respectively, out of them, four ships MOL Generosity, Magnus, Magda and IVS North Benwick sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships Container Vessel MSC Pamela and chemicals carrier chemroad Sakura are expected to sail on the same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 131,821 tonnes, comprising 82,842 tonnes imports cargo and 48,979 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,870 containers (TEUs),(1,188 TEUs imports and 1,682 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships Maersk Brooklyn, Stanford Eagle and Lusail carrying containers, coal and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT and EETL respectively on Thursday, 27th June-2019, while General cargocarrier new Bride is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 28th June-