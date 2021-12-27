Shipping activity at Port Qasim 27th Dec, 2021

Two ships namely, Ikaria and Silver Ebalina carrying Containers and Palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively, on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Two ships namely, Ikaria and Silver Ebalina carrying Containers and Palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively, on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Julie, Serene Theodora, UACC Shams and Alicia carrying Containers, Coal, Soya bean and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Ikaria and Gas Zeus left the port on Monday morning, while four more ships, GC Argon, Al-Aammriya, Nord Bering and Nakhal Silver are expected to sail from EVT, EETL, PIBT and FOTCO on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 162,499, tonnes, comprising 119,336 tonnes imports cargo and 43,163 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,826 Containers (1,287 TEUs Imports and 2,539 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Star Fighter and MSC Julie & another ship Seago Piraeus carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berth at Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal on Monday, while three more container ships, MSC Charleston, Maersk Hartford and MSC Hina are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 28th December-2021.