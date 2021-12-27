UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 27th Dec, 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:51 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 27th Dec, 2021

Two ships namely, Ikaria and Silver Ebalina carrying Containers and Palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively, on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Two ships namely, Ikaria and Silver Ebalina carrying Containers and Palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively, on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Julie, Serene Theodora, UACC Shams and Alicia carrying Containers, Coal, Soya bean and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Ikaria and Gas Zeus left the port on Monday morning, while four more ships, GC Argon, Al-Aammriya, Nord Bering and Nakhal Silver are expected to sail from EVT, EETL, PIBT and FOTCO on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 162,499, tonnes, comprising 119,336 tonnes imports cargo and 43,163 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,826 Containers (1,287 TEUs Imports and 2,539 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Star Fighter and MSC Julie & another ship Seago Piraeus carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berth at Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal on Monday, while three more container ships, MSC Charleston, Maersk Hartford and MSC Hina are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 28th December-2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Nord Hartford Charleston Anchorage Gas Sunday Silver From Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Crystal Palace manager Vieira tests positive for C ..

Crystal Palace manager Vieira tests positive for COVID-19

8 seconds ago
 3.5-magnitude quake jolts Quetta, surroundings

3.5-magnitude quake jolts Quetta, surroundings

10 seconds ago
 ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, glo ..

ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, global economies on Monday to Fri ..

23 minutes ago
 Macao reports 1st imported COVID-19 case of Omicro ..

Macao reports 1st imported COVID-19 case of Omicron variant

12 seconds ago
 Nearly 2.77 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administere ..

Nearly 2.77 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

15 seconds ago
 Jordan reports 295 COVID omicron infections

Jordan reports 295 COVID omicron infections

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.