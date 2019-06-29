Shipping activity at Port Qasim 28 June 2019

Four ships Maersk Brooklyn, Stanford Eagle, Kiran America and Lusail carrying Containers, Coal and LNG took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):Four ships Maersk Brooklyn, Stanford Eagle, Kiran America and Lusail carrying Containers, Coal and LNG took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, three more ships Nord Mars, NCC Qasim and Stena Important carrying Diesel oil, Palm oil and Soya Bean also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Total nine ships were occupied berths at PQ to load/offload containers, Talcum Powder, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them two more ships, Argent Daisy and BBC Sapphire sailed out to sea on Friday morning.

A Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 128,803 tonnes, comprising 76,370 tonnes import cargo and 52,433 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,802 containers (TEUs), (715 TEUs imports and 2,087 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Three ships Anet, Chembulk Singapore and Nord Mars carrying General Cargo Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Friday, while a General cargo carrier New Bride is due to arrive at Port Qasim on the same day and five more ships Diyala, Atlantic Flosta, GH Zephyr, Secon-7 and Al-Jassasiya carrying Containers Steel Coil and LNG are due to arrive on Saturday.