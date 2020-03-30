Shipping activity at Port Qasim 30 Mar 2020

C.V Port Kalang carrying Containers took berth at Qasim International Container Terminal on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :C.V Port Kalang carrying Containers took berth at Qasim International Container Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, five more ships Aga Mamnon, ECO, Tomson Gas, Gas log Chelsea and Wil Force with Containers, Pet Coke, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Safmarine Ngami, Port Kalang, Al-Khairtyat and Chem Ranger sailed out to sea from QICT, EETL and LCT on Monday morning and another ship, Kennadi is expected to sail from PQEPT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 152,326 tonnes, comprising 131,692 tonnes Imports cargo and 20,634 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,553 Containers (467 TEUs imports and 1,086 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships Aga Mamnon, Kota, MSC Noa, Pacific Honor, Asia Inspire and Gas log Chelsea carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT and EETL respectively on Monday.