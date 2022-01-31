UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 31st Jan, 2022

Six ships namely, Cap Carmel, Lotus-A, Uranus-J, Haj Mohammad, Jiu Hua Hai and Geotgia-M scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Cement, Coal and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Cap Carmel, Lotus-A, Uranus-J, Haj Mohammad, Jiu Hua Hai and Geotgia-M scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Cement, Coal and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Infinity Sky and Sun Mater carrying Wheat and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the on same day.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'Lotus-A' and edible oil carrier 'Bunga Lavender' left the port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Flag Zannis and Jiu Hua Hai are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 152,330 tonnes, comprising 143,168 tonnes imports cargo and 9,162 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,144 Containers (3,77801 TEUs Imports and 374 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, five ships MSC Pina, Maersk Brooklyn, GC Baryl, Chemroad Quest and Al-Khor carrying Containers, Palm oil, Chemicals and Natural gas are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EVTL and EETL on Monday, while three more Container ships MSC Sky-II, Maersk Detroit and Julie are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

