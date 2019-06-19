UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ):Five ships MSC Asya, Maersk Denver, Pavo Bright, Vassos and Ummbab carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Gain & Fertilizer Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal on Tuesday.

While three more ships Gemini, Reem-2 and Gaslog Savannah carrying Coal, Bitumen and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, LNG, Palm Oil and Diesel Oil.

Out of them, an oil tanker 'Al-Salam-II, sailed out to sea this morning and three more ships, NCC Abha, Jay and Maersk Denver are expected to sail in the afternoon.

A record cargo handling was achieved at the port on Tuesday, where volume of 216,488 tonnes, comprising 203,359 tonnes imports cargo and 13,129 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,559 containers (TEUs), (2,868 TEUs imports and 691 TEUs exports) was handled during last 24 hours.

Seven ships MOL Grandeur, Aeriko, Reem-2, Paros, Gaslog Savannah, Sky Ploeg and Maersk Progress carrying Containers, Coal, Bitumen, Chemical, LNG Palm Oil and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1, EVTL, PGPCL, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday.

While two more container vessels Tempanos and Hansa America are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

