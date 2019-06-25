Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Five ships APL New York, Magnus, Argent Daisy, BBC Sapphire and Yari scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate Oil, Palm oil, General Cargo and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively on Monday.

While three more ships Maersk Sentosa, IVS North Berwick and Anet carrying Containers, Coal and General Cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Talcum Powder, Condensate, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships, Container vessel GSL Tianjin and Bulk cargo carrier Vassos sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and four more ships, Pure Vision, Orchard Quay, Yari and Al-Thakhira are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained brisk at the Port on Monday, where a cargo volume of 213,690 tonnes, comprising 192,944 tonnes imports cargo and 20,746 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,542 containers (TEUs), (3,062 TEUs imports and 480 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships Maersk Sentosa, IVS North Berwick and Ceylon Breeze carrying Containers, Coal and Soya Bean are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT and FAP respectively on Tuesday.

While three more container ships CMA CGM Tittus, MSC Pamela and MOL Generously are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.