Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:36 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained active at the Port Qasim, where three Ships Conti Cortesia, Chiarad Damato and Ariadne carrying Containers, Soya Bean and Coal were arranged berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port Qasim, where three Ships Conti Cortesia, Chiarad Damato and Ariadne carrying Containers, Soya Bean and Coal were arranged berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, four more ships MSC Pina, Yasa Aysen, Bunga Akasa and Ummbad carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships occupied berths at Port Qasim to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, Steel Coil, LNG, palm oil and diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Conti Corlesia, Maritime Riyal, Seacon-7 and Nord Mars are expected to sail on Tuesday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 134,522 tonnes, comprising 114,632 tonnes imports cargo and 19,890 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,450 containers (TEUs), ((633 TEUs imports and 817 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Seven ships MSC Pine, Maersk Kensington, Ummbed, Stena Important, Bunga Akasa, SBI Tethys and TBC Progress carrying Containers, LNG, Palm Oil, Chemicals, Coal, Soya Bean, Coal and Palm Kernel are expected to take berths at QICT, EETL, LCT, EVTL, PIBT and MW-1 respectively on Tuesday, 2nd July-2019. While Containers vessel MOL Globe is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

