Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):Seven ships MSC Pine, Maersk Kensington,Ummbad, Stena Important, Bunga Akasa, SBI Tethys and TBC Progress carrying containers, LNG, Palm oil, Chemicals, Coal, Soya Bean, Coal and Palm Kernel were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships King Craft and SBI Wrsa carrying LPG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya Bean, Steel Coil, Chemicals, LNG, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Maersk Kensington, Bunga Akasa, Nord Mars and Ariaone are expected to sail on Wednesday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 151,336 tonnes, comprising 126,593 tonnes imports cargo and 24,743 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,160 containers (TEUs), (2,250 TEUs imports and 910 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

C.V MOL Globe carrying Containers is expected to take berth at QICT on Thursday. While two more ships Tucapel and Hugo Schulte withContainers are due to arrive at PQ on Thursday.