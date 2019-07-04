UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

C.V MOL Globe carrying containers took berth at Qasim International Container Terminal on Wednesday

C.V MOL Globe carrying containers took berth at Qasim International Container Terminal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships Maersk Jalan and Asia Rubi with Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola Seeds, LNG, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships MOL Globe, Ummbad and Stena Important sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships MSC Pina and SBI Tethys are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 200,367 tonnes, comprising 145,473 tonnes imports cargo and 54,894 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,575 containers (TEUs), (1,185 TEUs imports and 2,390 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Six ships Tucapel, As Poala, Asia Rubi, SBI Ursa, King Craft and NCC Qasim carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and Palm oil are expected to take berth at QICT, PQEPT, PIBT, EVTL and LCT on Thursday. While Containers Vessel Hugo Schulte is due to arrive at PQ on same day and CMA CGM Butterfly is due to arrive on Friday.

