Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Two ships IVS Glen Eagle and UACC Masafi carrying Coal and Palm oil were took berths at Port Qasim Electric Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships Le Harve, Hafnia Australia, IVS Pine Hurst, Argent Bloom, Zea Singapore and SBI Gemini with Containers, Diesel oil, Palm oil, Coal, General Cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola Seeds, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Zoes, Maersk Jalan and CMA CGM Butterfly sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, gas carrier Maurran and Container Vessel Ocean Applaud are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 198,598 tonnes, comprising 156,934 tonnes imports cargo and 41,664 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,663 containers (TEUs), (1,556 TEUs imports and 2,107 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Four ships MSC Busan, MSC Clea, SBI Taurus and Hafnia Australia carrying Containers, Coal and Diesel oil are expected to take berthsat QICT, PIBT and FOTCO on Monday. While another Container ships Maersk Kinloss is due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.