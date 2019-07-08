UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:35 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ships IVS Glen Eagle and UACC Masafi carrying Coal and Palm oil were took berths at Port Qasim Electric Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Two ships IVS Glen Eagle and UACC Masafi carrying Coal and Palm oil were took berths at Port Qasim Electric Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile six more ships Le Harve, Hafnia Australia, IVS Pine Hurst, Argent Bloom, Zea Singapore and SBI Gemini with Containers, Diesel oil, Palm oil, Coal, General Cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola Seeds, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Zoes, Maersk Jalan and CMA CGM Butterfly sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, gas carrier Maurran and Container Vessel Ocean Applaud are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 198,598 tonnes, comprising 156,934 tonnes imports cargo and 41,664 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,663 containers (TEUs), (1,556 TEUs imports and 2,107 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Four ships MSC Busan, MSC Clea, SBI Taurus and Hafnia Australia carrying Containers, Coal and Diesel oil are expected to take berthsat QICT, PIBT and FOTCO on Monday. While another Container ships Maersk Kinloss is due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Exports Oil Singapore Busan Same Eagle Anchorage Gas Sunday Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Judge Arshad Malik’s security increased after vi ..

10 minutes ago

LHC chief justice thinks judge Arshad Malik’s vi ..

17 minutes ago

AED12.2 billion in 2018 cash dividends distributed ..

20 minutes ago

TRA visits CERT China

21 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif gets sick during Ashiana case heari ..

22 minutes ago

Iran crosses 3.67 pct limit of Uranium enrichment ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.