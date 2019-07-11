UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, MOL Gateway, Zea Singapore, Nord Jewel and Epic Sicily scheduled to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Palm Oil and LPG were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Four ships, MOL Gateway, Zea Singapore, Nord Jewel and Epic Sicily scheduled to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Palm Oil and LPG were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Rhona, BTS Sabina and Tomson Gas carrying Palm oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Coal, Chemicals, LPG< Palm Kernel, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Maersk Kinloss, MOL Gateway and Chemroad Aqua sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships Le Havreand and Roll Dock Sea are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 145,539 tonnes, comprising 104,040 tonnes imports cargo and 41,499 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,806 containers (TEUs), (1,646 TEUs imports and 2,160 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, APL Antwerp, Thor Madoc, SC Hong Kong and Gasloc Seattle carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, EVTL and EETL on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Exports Oil Nord Hong Kong Singapore Same Seattle Anchorage Gas Attock Petroleum Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

few seconds

OIC: Fresh Aid Within Developmental Program For Me ..

27 minutes ago

Shaan Shahid takes another dig at Shahrukh Khan

54 minutes ago

Australia bat against England in World Cup semi-fi ..

12 seconds ago

Britain's US ambassador resigns after Trump spat

14 seconds ago

Prof. Dr. Valiuddin appointed as VC of Sir Syed Un ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.