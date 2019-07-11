Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, MOL Gateway, Zea Singapore, Nord Jewel and Epic Sicily scheduled to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Palm Oil and LPG were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Four ships, MOL Gateway, Zea Singapore, Nord Jewel and Epic Sicily scheduled to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Palm Oil and LPG were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Rhona, BTS Sabina and Tomson Gas carrying Palm oil and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Coal, Chemicals, LPG< Palm Kernel, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Maersk Kinloss, MOL Gateway and Chemroad Aqua sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships Le Havreand and Roll Dock Sea are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 145,539 tonnes, comprising 104,040 tonnes imports cargo and 41,499 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,806 containers (TEUs), (1,646 TEUs imports and 2,160 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, APL Antwerp, Thor Madoc, SC Hong Kong and Gasloc Seattle carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, EVTL and EETL on Thursday.