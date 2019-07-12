Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ):Four ships, APL Antwerp, Thor Madoc, SC Hong Kong and Gasloc Seattle carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and LNG were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Coal, Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Nord Jewel, TBC Progress, IVS Pine Hurst and APL Antwerp are expected to sail on Friday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 103,734 tonnes, comprising 83,118 tonnes imports cargo and 20,616 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,034 containers (TEUs), (999TEUs imports and 1,035 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Five ships, Maersk Bentonville, CMA CGM Medea, Rio Chopan, Gasloc Santiago and Argent Bloom carrying Containers, General Cargo, LNG and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, PGPCL and LCT on Friday.