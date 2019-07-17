Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships CPO Bremen, Maersk Selator, Ru Yi and Al-Ejnan carrying containers, General Cargo and LNG were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Four ships CPO Bremen, Maersk Selator, Ru Yi and Al-Ejnan carrying containers, General Cargo and LNG were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Bulk cargo carrier STH Montreal carrying 58,592 tonnes Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola Seeds, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, Bulk cargo carrier SBI Taurus sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and two more ships BTS Sabina and Yamillah-III are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 247,920 tonnes, comprising 232,526 tonnes imports cargo and 15,394 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,069 containers (TEUs), (2,800 TEUs imports and 269 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Four ships Los Angles Trader, SBI Perseus, Indian Goodwill and Rohana carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean and Palm oil are expectedto take berths at QICT, PIBT, FAP and LCT respectively on Wednesday.