Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Four ships Los Angles Trader, SBI Perseus, Indian Goodwill and Rhona carrying containers, Coal, Soya Bean and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain and Fertilizer Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two Bulk cargo carriers Boreas Veritas and Medi Perth carrying 96,946 tonnes Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola Seeds, General Cargo and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Al-Ejnan, SBI Gemini, Ru Yi-1 and Flag Gangos sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and three more ships CPO Bremen, Los Angles Trader and Rhona are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 147,208 tonnes, comprising 82,000 tonnes imports cargo and 65,208 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,560 containers (TEUs), (844 TEUs imports and 2,716 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Seven ships Hansa America, OOCL Washington, GH Zephyre, Bores Veritas, Secon-6, Kmarin Oslo and Maersk Princess carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected to takeberths at QICT, PQEPT, MW-4, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday.