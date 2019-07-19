UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships Hansa America, OOCL Washington, Bores Veritas, Secon-6, Kmarin Oslo and Maersk Princess carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo, Palm Oil and Diesel Oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Six ships Hansa America, OOCL Washington, Bores Veritas, Secon-6, Kmarin Oslo and Maersk Princess carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo, Palm Oil and Diesel Oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, more ships Da Tong Yun Young Glory, Ocean Feather and Tai Shine, Stena Weco, Bunga Akasia and Gaslog Shanghai with General cargo Coal, Soya Bean Oil, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships occupied berths at Port Qasim to load/offload containers, cement, coal, soya bean seed,s steel coil, general cargo and palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships OOCL Washington and Rhona are expected to sail on Friday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 187,265 tonnes, comprising 148,442 tonnes imports cargo and 38,823 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,873 containers (TEUs), ( 1,461 TEUs imports and 1,412 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships GH Zephyre, CMA CGM Regoletto, Medi Perth, Steno Weco and Gaslog Shanchi carrying Containers Coal, Palm Oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT and PGPCL respectively on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Washington Oil Young Perth Shanghai Oslo Anchorage Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Holmes keeps the lead as Fleetwood, Koepka make th ..

49 seconds ago

Powerful Blast Hits Gasification Plant in Central ..

50 seconds ago

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Peace Sports ..

52 seconds ago

Japan to continue providing assistance to Pakistan ..

55 seconds ago

One killed, three injured while crossing railway t ..

7 minutes ago

U.S jobless claims increase last week

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.