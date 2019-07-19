Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@imziishan)

Six ships Hansa America, OOCL Washington, Bores Veritas, Secon-6, Kmarin Oslo and Maersk Princess carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo, Palm Oil and Diesel Oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile, more ships Da Tong Yun Young Glory, Ocean Feather and Tai Shine, Stena Weco, Bunga Akasia and Gaslog Shanghai with General cargo Coal, Soya Bean Oil, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships occupied berths at Port Qasim to load/offload containers, cement, coal, soya bean seed,s steel coil, general cargo and palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships OOCL Washington and Rhona are expected to sail on Friday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 187,265 tonnes, comprising 148,442 tonnes imports cargo and 38,823 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,873 containers (TEUs), ( 1,461 TEUs imports and 1,412 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships GH Zephyre, CMA CGM Regoletto, Medi Perth, Steno Weco and Gaslog Shanchi carrying Containers Coal, Palm Oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT and PGPCL respectively on Friday.