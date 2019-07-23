Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):Five ships ER Tianshan, Young Glory, Mid Falcon, SC Haikou and Ogino Nikolas carrying containers, Coal and Chemicals were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships Star Planet and Al-Marrouna carrying Soya Bean and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds, General Cargo, Chemicals and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a Container Vessel ER Tianshan sailed out sea on Tuesday morning, and three more ships Young Glory, SC Haikou and Leo Ocean are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 90,262 tonnes, comprising 78,900 tonnes imports cargo and 11,362 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,841 containers (TEUs), (1,243 TEUs imports and 598 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Three ships CSAV Tyndall, Maersk Chicago and Torm Vencore carrying Containers and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT and FOTCO respectively on Tuesday. While container Vessel MOL Grandeuris due to arrive at PQ on Wednesday.