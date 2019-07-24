UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:08 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships Maersk Chicago, CSAV Tyndall and Torm Vencore carrying containers and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Three ships Maersk Chicago, CSAV Tyndall and Torm Vencore carrying containers and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships Chempatriot and Doro carrying Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds, Chemicals, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Indian Goodwill, Leo Ocean and NCC Noor sailed out sea on Wednesday morning and Container Vessel Maersk Chicago and Chemicals carrier Mid Falcon are expected to sail on Wednesday in the afternoon and night hours respectively.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 118,783 tonnes, comprising 112,133 tonnes imports cargo and 6,650 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,350 containers (TEUs), (3,000 TEUs imports and 350 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Four ships MOL Grandeur, Dona Bibi, Chempatriot and Marrouna carryingContainers, Green Canola, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, EVTL and EETL respectively on Wednesday. While two containers ships, Conti Contessa and Maersk Brooklyn are due to arrive at PQ on Thursday.

