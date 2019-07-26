UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:06 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships, Conti Cortesia, Maersk Brooklyn, GSW Adventure, Chem Patriot, Thai Shine, Chemroute Brilliant and Galicia Spirit carrying containers, chemicals, coal, palm oil and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Seven ships, Conti Cortesia, Maersk Brooklyn, GSW Adventure, Chem Patriot, Thai Shine, Chemroute Brilliant and Galicia Spirit carrying containers, chemicals, coal, palm oil and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Ardmore Cheyenne, Celsius Messina and Shamanami Star carrying Palm oil and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds, Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships, oil tanker Torm Vencore and Chemicals carrier Chem Patriot sailed out sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, Conti Contessa, Al-Marrouna and Epic Brokum are expected to sail on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 155,031 tonnes, comprising 115,929 tonnes imports cargo and 39,102 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,877 containers (TEUs), (819 TEUs imports and 2,058 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, GSL Eleni, Shamanami Star, Agios Nikolas and Al-Salam�II carrying Containers, Steel Coil, Coal and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on Friday.

while container vessel As Paola is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Diyala and Safmarine Nyassa with Containers are due to arrive on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Messina Same Ardmore Cheyenne Anchorage Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Russian Central Bank Estimates Annual Inflation at ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for launc ..

11 minutes ago

Some relief for Bayer as court slashes $2 bn Round ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), IdeaG ..

10 minutes ago

France warns Johnson against 'provocations' ahead ..

11 minutes ago

Seven Deputy Superintendent Jail reshuffled in Pes ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.