Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Seven ships, Conti Cortesia, Maersk Brooklyn, GSW Adventure, Chem Patriot, Thai Shine, Chemroute Brilliant and Galicia Spirit carrying containers, chemicals, coal, palm oil and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Ardmore Cheyenne, Celsius Messina and Shamanami Star carrying Palm oil and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds, Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships, oil tanker Torm Vencore and Chemicals carrier Chem Patriot sailed out sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, Conti Contessa, Al-Marrouna and Epic Brokum are expected to sail on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 155,031 tonnes, comprising 115,929 tonnes imports cargo and 39,102 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,877 containers (TEUs), (819 TEUs imports and 2,058 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, GSL Eleni, Shamanami Star, Agios Nikolas and Al-Salam�II carrying Containers, Steel Coil, Coal and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on Friday.

while container vessel As Paola is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Diyala and Safmarine Nyassa with Containers are due to arrive on Saturday.