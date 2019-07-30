Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships MSC Maeva, Jipro Neftis and Al-Deebel carrying containers, Palim oil and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):Three ships MSC Maeva, Jipro Neftis and Al-Deebel carrying containers, Palim oil and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships Flag Filia, Theresa Schulte and Gas Log Savannah carrying Coal, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Green Canola, LNG, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively. Out of them, two ships MSC Maeva and Nord Missouri are expected to sail on Tuesday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 65,797 tonnes, comprising 64,828 tonnes imports cargo and 969 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 963 containers (TEUs),(912 TEUs imports and 51 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Five ships MSC Tomoko, Maersk Pittsburg, Niton Cobalt, Theresa Schulte and Gaslog Sanvannah carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, EVTIL and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday,While a Container Vessel `As Paola' is due to arrive at PQ on same day and another ship of Container `MOL Generosity',is due to arrive on Wednesday.