UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:22 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships MSC Maeva, Jipro Neftis and Al-Deebel carrying containers, Palim oil and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):Three ships MSC Maeva, Jipro Neftis and Al-Deebel carrying containers, Palim oil and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships Flag Filia, Theresa Schulte and Gas Log Savannah carrying Coal, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Green Canola, LNG, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively. Out of them, two ships MSC Maeva and Nord Missouri are expected to sail on Tuesday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 65,797 tonnes, comprising 64,828 tonnes imports cargo and 969 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 963 containers (TEUs),(912 TEUs imports and 51 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Five ships MSC Tomoko, Maersk Pittsburg, Niton Cobalt, Theresa Schulte and Gaslog Sanvannah carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, EVTIL and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday,While a Container Vessel `As Paola' is due to arrive at PQ on same day and another ship of Container `MOL Generosity',is due to arrive on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Cobalt Nord Same Savannah Anchorage Gas Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

National Ranking Boys & Girls Badminton Championsh ..

2 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain are officially engaged!

24 minutes ago

Dubai Economy resolves 17,768 consumer complaints ..

25 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) extends last date ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;Health and Tourism 2019&#039; campaign laun ..

25 minutes ago

Mehmood-ur-Rashid grieved at plane crash

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.