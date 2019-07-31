Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships MSC Tomoko, Maersk Pittsburgh,Theresa Schulte and Gaslog Savannah carrying Containers, Chemicals and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Four ships MSC Tomoko, Maersk Pittsburgh,Theresa Schulte and Gaslog Savannah carrying Containers, Chemicals and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile another ship `Maina' carrying 59,700 tonnes Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Green Canola, Chemicals, LNG, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Gas carrier Al-Deebal and Bulk Cargo carrier Nord Missouri sailed out sea on Wednesday morning and three more ships Theresa Schulte, Gas Log Savannah and Maersk Pittsburgh are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 163,086 tonnes, comprising 151,876 tonnes imports cargo and 11,210 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,833 containers (TEUs), (2,243 TEUs imports and 590 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Two ships MOL Generosity and Kristinita carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Electrical Terminal respectively on Wednesday.While two more ships Teno and Hugo Schulte with Containers are due to arrive at PQ on Thursday.