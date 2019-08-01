UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ships MOL Generosity and Kristinita carrying containers and Coal, took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile another ship High Progress scheduled to load/offload 34,874 tonnes crude oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile another ship High Progress scheduled to load/offload 34,874 tonnes crude oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Green Canola, Chemicals, LNG, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships MOL Generosity, Doro and Gas log Savannah sailed out sea on Thursday morning, and two more ships MSC Tomoko and Theresa Schulte are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 137,120 tonnes, comprising 102,521 tonnes imports cargo and 34,599 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,530 containers (TEUs), (709 TEUs imports and 1,821 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Two ships Teno and High Progress scheduled to load/offload Containers and Crude oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday. While container vessel Hugo Schulte is due to arrive at PQ on same day, and anothervessel Cosco Japan is due arrive on Friday.

