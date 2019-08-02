Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ship Teno and High Progress scheduled to load/offload Containers and Crude Oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Two ship Teno and High Progress scheduled to load/offload Containers and Crude Oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Hugo Schulte, COSCO Japan, Frisia Amsterdam BBG Integrity and Al-Marrouna carrying Container, Canola and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24hours.

Berth occupancy remained moderate at the Port where six ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Crude Oil,Coal, Green Canola, Palm Kernel and Palm Oil respectively.

Out of them edible oil Jipro Neftis sailed out sea on Friday morning and two more ships, Container vessel Teno and Bulk cargo carrier Kristinila are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 91,353 tonnes, comprising 70,672 tonnes imports cargo and 20,681 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,363 containers, (TEUs), (1,601 TEUs imports and 762 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships, Cosco, Japan, Hugo Schulte, Flag Filia, Celsius Messina and Al-Marrouna carrying Container,s Coal, Palm Oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT, LCT and EETI respectively on Friday.While two more Container vessels MS Tiger and Frisia Amsterdam are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.