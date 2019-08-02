UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:17 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ship Teno and High Progress scheduled to load/offload Containers and Crude Oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Two ship Teno and High Progress scheduled to load/offload Containers and Crude Oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Hugo Schulte, COSCO Japan, Frisia Amsterdam BBG Integrity and Al-Marrouna carrying Container, Canola and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24hours.

Berth occupancy remained moderate at the Port where six ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Crude Oil,Coal, Green Canola, Palm Kernel and Palm Oil respectively.

Out of them edible oil Jipro Neftis sailed out sea on Friday morning and two more ships, Container vessel Teno and Bulk cargo carrier Kristinila are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 91,353 tonnes, comprising 70,672 tonnes imports cargo and 20,681 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,363 containers, (TEUs), (1,601 TEUs imports and 762 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships, Cosco, Japan, Hugo Schulte, Flag Filia, Celsius Messina and Al-Marrouna carrying Container,s Coal, Palm Oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT, LCT and EETI respectively on Friday.While two more Container vessels MS Tiger and Frisia Amsterdam are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Messina Amsterdam Progress Same Anchorage Japan Port Qasim

Recent Stories

North Korea to host South for World Cup qualifier ..

4 minutes ago

Britain's Johnson suffers first electoral setback ..

31 seconds ago

Artificial Jewellery exports dip16.86pc during FY ..

4 minutes ago

Russia court arrests three in mass unrest probe

4 minutes ago

Pompeo rips into China, urges ASEAN to trust in US ..

4 minutes ago

Excise dept seizes 14Kg opium in Peshawar

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.