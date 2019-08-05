UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:24 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Five ships MS Tiger, Star Planet, Nation Cobalt, Chemroad Sea and Global Garnet carrying containers, Soya Bean, Coal, Chemicals and Steel Coil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile gas carrier Sima Isma carrying 59,250 tonnes LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Steel Coil, Chemicals, LNG Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships MS Tiger, Frisia Amsterdam, Celcius Messina and Cosco Japan sailed out sea on Monday morning.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 132,574 tonnes, comprising 80,058 tonnes imports cargo and 52,516 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,996 containers (TEUs), (1,601 TEUs imports and 762 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Four ships MSC Joanna, MSC Domitille, Ardmore Cheyenne and Sima Isma carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and PGPCL respectively on Monday. While two ships APLSavannah and Maersk Atlanta with Containers are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.

