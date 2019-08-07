Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Five ships APL Savannah, Maersk Atlanta, STH Montreal, Global Glory and Tomson Gas carrying containers, Coal, Palm oil and LPG took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):Five ships APL Savannah, Maersk Atlanta, STH Montreal, Global Glory and Tomson Gas carrying containers, Coal, Palm oil and LPG took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships Crane Island, Golarice and Petali Lady carrying Steel Coil, LNG and Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Steel Coil, LNG, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Niton Cobalt and Sima Isma sailed out sea on Wednesday morning and two more ships Tomson Gas and Maersk Atlanta are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 136,783 tonnes, comprising 123,179 tonnes imports cargo and 13,604 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,674 containers (TEUs), (2,958 TEUs imports and 716 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Four ships MOL Globe, Crane Island, ST Sofia and Petali Lady carrying Containers, Steel Coil, Coal and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, PIBT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday. While containersship Kyoto Express is due to arrive at PQ on Thursday.