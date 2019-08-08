UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:19 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships MOL Globe, Crane Island, ST Sofia and Petali Lady carrying Containers, Steel coil, Coal and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday

Meanwhile an oil tanker Spot Tail carrying 48,845 tonnes Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

Meanwhile an oil tanker Spot Tail carrying 48,845 tonnes Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Steel coil, LNG, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two Container ships Maersk Atlanta and MOL Globe sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships APL Savannah and Crane Island were expected to sail on the same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 148,328 tonnes, comprising 100,429 tonnes imports cargo and 47,899 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,342 containers (TEUs), (821 TEUs imports and 2,521 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

Three ships Maersk Bentonville, Golar Ice and Chemroad Wing carrying Containers, LNG and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, EETL and EVTL respectively on Thursday, August 8, while containers ship Kyoto Express was due to arrive at Port Qasim on the same day.

