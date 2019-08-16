UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:08 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships MOL Gateway, Hansa America, Emmanuel-C and Sage Danube carrying containers and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Four ships MOL Gateway, Hansa America, Emmanuel-C and Sage Danube carrying containers and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships with Containers, Coal, General Cargo and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Phosphoric Acid, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, six ships Horizon, Ginga Tiger, Al-Salam-II, Ocean Galaxy, Maina and Hansa America are expected to sail on Friday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 156,635 tonnes, comprising 141,435 tonnes imports cargo and 15,200 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,555 containers (TEUs), (755 TEUs imports and 800 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Seven ships As Poala, CMA CGM Butterfly, Tiger Harmony, Beat Rice, Abu Al-Abyad, Theresa Success and Gaslog Shanghai carrying Containers, Chemicals, Coal, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT,MW-1, LCT, EVTL, PIBT, and EETL respectively on Friday.

