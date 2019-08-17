Shipping activity at Port Qasim

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ):Seven ships As Poala, CMA CGM Butterfly, Tiger Harmony, Beat rice, Abu Al-Abyad, Theresa Success and Gaslog Shanghai carrying containers, Chemicals, Coal, Palm oil and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Friday.

Meanwhile a gas carrier Golar Lce carrying 62,312 tonnes LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, LNG, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, a Container Vessel `As Poala' sailed out o sea on Saturday morning and two more ships Chemicals carrier Sage Danube and Bulk cargo carrier Beat Rice are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 138,781 tonnes,comprising 115,107 tonnes imports cargo and 23,674 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,396 containers (TEUs), (2,150 TEUs imports and 1,246 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Three ships Maersk Jalan, Chemroad Nova and Da Zhe carrying Containers, Chemicals and General Cargo are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and MW-2 respectively on Saturday.

