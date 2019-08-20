Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ships, MSC Esthi and Cela Nva, carrying Containers and Chemicals took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ):Two ships, MSC Esthi and Cela Nva, carrying Containers and Chemicals took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday.

While two more ships Epic Sicily and APL New York with LPG and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, General cargo, Chemicals, LNG and Palm oil.

Out of them, a bulk cargo carrier Star Planet sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and five more ships IVS Naruo, CP Chong Qing, MSC Esthi, Cela Nova and Theresa Success were expected to sail on the same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 153,521 tonnes, comprising 141,285 tonnes imports cargo and 12,236 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerised cargo carried in 1,433 containers (TEUs), (789 TEUs imports and 644 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

Six ships APL New York, Maersk Hartford, Spring Melody, BBG Integrity, Navig-8 Spica and Golden Brilliant carrying Containers, Coal, Canola, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, FAP, EVTL and LCT respectively on Tuesday.

While a Container vessel Los Angles Trader is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.