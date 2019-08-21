Shipping activity at Port Qasim

:Five ships, APL New York, Maersk Hartford, Spring Melody, BBG Integrity and Navig-8 Spica carrying Containers, Coal, Canola and Chemicals were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Five ships, APL New York, Maersk Hartford, Spring Melody, BBG Integrity and Navig-8 Spica carrying Containers, Coal, Canola and Chemicals were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal on Tuesday.

While General cargo carrier Nordic Harbin and Edible carrier Chemroad Dita also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, General cargo, Chemicals, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships, Golar Ice, Theresa Success, Navig-8 Spica and Emmanuel-C sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and three more ships, Da Zhe, Maersk Hartford and NCC Dammad are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 146,917 tonnes, comprising 114,788 tonnes imports cargo and 32,129 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,343 containers (TEUs), (2,652 TEUs imports and 1,691 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

A total of six ships, Los Angles Trader, Bulk Cost Rice, Nordaic Hanan, Tiger Harmony, Al-Tessa and Golden Brilliant carrying Containers, Coal, Steel coil, Chemicals, and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, MW-2, EVTL, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday.