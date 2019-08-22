Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Six ships, Los Angles Trader, Bulk Cost Rice, Nordaic Harbin, Tiger Harmony, Al-Tessa and Golden Brilliant carrying Containers, Coal, Steel coil, Chemicals, and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal on Wednesday.

A total of nine ships were occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, General cargo, Chemicals, Palm oil and Diesel oil.

Out of them, four ships APL New York, Los Angles Trader, Spring Melody and Tiger Harmony sailed out to sea on Thursday morning.

A cargo volume of 130,188 tonnes, comprising 87,856 tonnes imports cargo and 42,332 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,675 containers (TEUs), (447 TEUs imports and 2,228 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Five ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Nagoya Express, IVS Wentworth Epic Sicily and Milha Raslaffan carrying Containers, Coal, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, EVTL and EETLon Thursday.