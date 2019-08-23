Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):Five ships Maersk Brooklyn, Nagoya Express, IVS Wentworth, Epic Sicily and Milha Raslaffan carrying containers, Coal, LPG and LNG were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, four more ships CMA CGM Medea, Federal Tambo, Iliana and IMO carrying Containers, Coal and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, General Cargo, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, a chemicals carrier Epic Sicily sailed out to sea on Friday morning and four more ships Nordic Harbin, Al-Tesse, Golden Brilliant and Maersk Brooklyn are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 187,977 tonnes, comprising 173,727 tonnes imports cargo and 14,250 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,870 containers (TEUs), (2,120 TEUs imports and 750 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Two ships Chemroad Dita and IMO carrying Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at LCT and PGPCL respectively on Friday. While a container Vessel Cape Male is due to arrive atPQ on Saturday.