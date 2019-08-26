UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships including Iliana, Haixing and Astarte carrying Coal, Project Cargo and Canola were arranged berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Grain & Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Three ships including Iliana, Haixing and Astarte carrying Coal, Project Cargo and Canola were arranged berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Grain & Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two more ships named MSC Bilbao and NCC Maha carrying Containers and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port on Monday morning.

A total of ten ships occupied berths at PQA to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Project cargo, Phosphoric Acid, LNG and Palm oil.

Out of them, four more ships including IMO, CGM CGM Medea, Cape Male and Acadia Park sailed out to sea on Monday morning and three more ships, CP Shen Zhen, Hai Xing and Chemroad Dita are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 147,106 tonnes comprising 98,941 tonnes imports cargo and 48,165 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,943 containers (TEUs), (408 TEUs imports and 2,535 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships including MSC Bilbao, Federal Tambo, Gion Trader and SCF Alpine carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday.

while three ships including MSC Pina, AS Paola and Maersk Columbuswith containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Medea Male Bilbao Same Alpine Anchorage Sunday Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Deputy Mayor Sukkur for provision of water in Muha ..

27 seconds ago

DC directs for security arrangements in Muharram

29 seconds ago

RMI organizes Breast feeding month awareness confe ..

36 seconds ago

Govt to resolve people problems on priority bases: ..

38 seconds ago

Farewell programme arranged for outgoing district ..

5 minutes ago

Donald Sutherland to get honorary award in Spain

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.