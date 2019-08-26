Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships including Iliana, Haixing and Astarte carrying Coal, Project Cargo and Canola were arranged berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Grain & Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Three ships including Iliana, Haixing and Astarte carrying Coal, Project Cargo and Canola were arranged berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Grain & Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two more ships named MSC Bilbao and NCC Maha carrying Containers and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port on Monday morning.

A total of ten ships occupied berths at PQA to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Project cargo, Phosphoric Acid, LNG and Palm oil.

Out of them, four more ships including IMO, CGM CGM Medea, Cape Male and Acadia Park sailed out to sea on Monday morning and three more ships, CP Shen Zhen, Hai Xing and Chemroad Dita are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 147,106 tonnes comprising 98,941 tonnes imports cargo and 48,165 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,943 containers (TEUs), (408 TEUs imports and 2,535 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships including MSC Bilbao, Federal Tambo, Gion Trader and SCF Alpine carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Monday.

while three ships including MSC Pina, AS Paola and Maersk Columbuswith containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.