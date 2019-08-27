UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:19 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, MSC Bilbao, Federal Tambo, Gion Trader and SCF Alpine carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Four ships, MSC Bilbao, Federal Tambo, Gion Trader and SCF Alpine carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Container vessel MSC Pina, Gas Carriers Fuwairit and Epic Shikoku also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Tuesday morning.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Project cargo, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships, Haixing, MSC Bilbao, Spring Hawk and SCF Alpine are expected to sail on Tuesday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 95,606 tonnes, comprising 86,524 tonnes imports cargo and 9,082 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,238 containers (TEUs), (760 TEUs imports and 478 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, MSC Pina, Maersk Columbus, Epic Shikoku and Fuwairit carrying Containers, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and EETL on Tuesday.

while three ships, two container vessel 'AS Paola' and 'MOL Grandeur' and a project cargo carrier 'BF Ayita' are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Bilbao Alpine Columbus Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Emirati women first officers spread their wings to ..

35 minutes ago

West Indian pace bowler Wright pulls up stumps -- ..

24 seconds ago

Stoppage of illegal mining, legislating mining sec ..

26 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

27 seconds ago

Prominent peace body CodePink urges UNSC to end In ..

31 seconds ago

Second Stage of Russian S-400 System Element Suppl ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.