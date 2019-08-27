Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four ships, MSC Bilbao, Federal Tambo, Gion Trader and SCF Alpine carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Four ships, MSC Bilbao, Federal Tambo, Gion Trader and SCF Alpine carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Container vessel MSC Pina, Gas Carriers Fuwairit and Epic Shikoku also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Tuesday morning.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Project cargo, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships, Haixing, MSC Bilbao, Spring Hawk and SCF Alpine are expected to sail on Tuesday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 95,606 tonnes, comprising 86,524 tonnes imports cargo and 9,082 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,238 containers (TEUs), (760 TEUs imports and 478 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, MSC Pina, Maersk Columbus, Epic Shikoku and Fuwairit carrying Containers, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and EETL on Tuesday.

while three ships, two container vessel 'AS Paola' and 'MOL Grandeur' and a project cargo carrier 'BF Ayita' are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.