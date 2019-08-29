Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships MOL Grandeur, Anni Selmer, Pacific Constant and Golar Ice scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Four ships MOL Grandeur, Anni Selmer, Pacific Constant and Golar Ice scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, As Paola, BF Ayita, Chemroad Hope and Silver Emily carrying Containers, General cargo and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola, LPG, LNG and Palm oil.

Out of them, five ships, Maersk Columbus, MOL Grandeur, Epic Shikoku, Fuwairit and Gion Trader sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and another ship MSC Pina is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 116,254 tonnes, comprising 97,900 tonnes imports cargo and 18,354 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,348 containers (TEUs), (1,382 TEUs imports and 966 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships, Hugo Schulte, CMA CGM Titus, AS Paola, BF Ayita, Sea Harvest, NCC Maha and Jaguar carrying Containers, General Cargo, Chemicals, Palm oil and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL, LCT and PQEPT on Thursday.