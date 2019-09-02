Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships CMA CGM Rigoletto,Chemroad Hope and Marrouna carrying containers, Palm oil and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal,Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively here on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019):Three ships CMA CGM Rigoletto,Chemroad Hope and Marrouna carrying containers, Palm oil and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal,Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively here on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships Northern Julie, African Bari Bird and Gulf Horizon carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Crude oil, Coal, Canola, General Cargo, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Magic Wand, Jeager and Safmarine Ngami sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and another ship BF Ayita was expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 140,861 tonnes, comprising 103,110 tonnes imports cargo and 37,751 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,804 containers (TEUs), (2,600 TEUs imports and 1,204 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Two ships Northern Julie and Lia carrying Containers and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT and FOTCO respectively Monday.

While a container Vessel Colette was due to arrive at PQ on same day and two more Container Vessels, Maersk Denver and Le Generosity are due to arrive on Tuesday.