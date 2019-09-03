UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships Northern Julie, Lia and Bhai Ravi carrying containers, Diesel oil and Chemicals were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Three ships Northern Julie, Lia and Bhai Ravi carrying containers, Diesel oil and Chemicals were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships Le Havre, Vega Taurus, IVS Swinley Forest Marangas Coronos, and Star Ploeg carrying Containers, Coal, LNG and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Nine ships are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil.

Out of them, three ships Al-Marrouna, CMA CGM Rigoletto and Northern Julie sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and a chemicals carrier Bhai Ravi is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 82,536 tonnes, comprising 44,906 tonnes imports cargo and 37,630 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,544 Containers (TEUs), (664 TEUs imports and 1,880 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

A total of seven of ships Maersk Denver, Le Havre, Vega Taurus, African Bari Bird, Marangas Coronos, Star Ploeg and Porthos carrying Containers, Coal, LNG, Phosphoric Acid and General Cargo are expected to take berths at QICT PIBT, PQEPT, PGPCL, EVTL and MW-1 respectively Tuesday. While a Container vesselMOL Generosity is due to arrive at PQ on Wednesday.

