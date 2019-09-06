Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships Maersk Bentonville, Prague Express, Colette, IVS Swinley Forest, Nautical Marie and Maritime Riyal carrying containers, Coal and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, and Liquid Cargo respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Six ships Maersk Bentonville, Prague Express, Colette, IVS Swinley Forest, Nautical Marie and Maritime Riyal carrying containers, Coal and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, and Liquid Cargo respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile an oil tanker Al-Saalm-II carrying 55,533 tonnes Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of nine ships are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, General Cargo, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, a General Cargo carrier Porthos sailed out to sea on Friday morning and another Container vessel Colette is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 164,771 tonnes, comprising 140,127 tonnes imports cargo and 24,644 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,574 containers (TEUs), (2,671 TEUs imports and 903 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Two ships GSL Eleni and Gulf Horizon carrying Containers and Mogas were expected to take berths at QICT and FOTCO respectively on Friday.

While two more ships Diyala and Safmarine Nyassa with containers are due to arrive at PQ on Saturday and Nordmed was due to arriveon Sunday.