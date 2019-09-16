UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:45 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Brisk shipping was observed at the Port where six ships MOL Globe, Astoria, Seacon-8, Young Glory, Ginga Hawk and Clipper Helen scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Steel coil, Coal, Palm oil and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 11th September-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):Brisk shipping was observed at the Port where six ships MOL Globe, Astoria, Seacon-8, Young Glory, Ginga Hawk and Clipper Helen scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Steel coil, Coal, Palm oil and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 11th September-2019.

Meanwhile six more ships Fuwairit, Tomson Gas, CS Fortune, W-Star and NCC Sana with LNG, LPG, General cargo, Soya bean and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Ten ships are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Steel coil, Coal, Chemicals, LPG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, six ships, MOL Globe, CPO Bremen, Ginga Hawk, Clipper Helen, Al-Salam-II and Al-Kyoni were expected to sail on Thursday (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 175,713 tonnes, comprising 127,713 tonnes imports cargo and 48,000 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,016 containers (TEUs), (561 TEUs imports and 2,455 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

A total of six ships Hansa America, APL Antwerp, Fuwairit, Tomson Gas, Venture Dylan and NCC Sana carrying Containers, LNG, LPG, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, EETL, EVTL, MW-4 and LCT respectively on Thursday, 12th September.

While a container vessel Cosco Japan is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 13th September-2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Exports Oil Young Bremen Astoria Anchorage Japan September Gas Engro Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Red Cross Regional Head Lauds Russia for Pursuing ..

34 seconds ago

About 50,000 General Motors' Employees Go on Strik ..

37 seconds ago

Moscow to Host Workshop on International Humanitar ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Top Court Backs 14-Year Prison Sentence f ..

3 minutes ago

Subterranean blaze: Indonesia struggles to douse u ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Say Ready to Continue Dialogue With US - R ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.