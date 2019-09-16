Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Brisk shipping was observed at the Port where six ships MOL Globe, Astoria, Seacon-8, Young Glory, Ginga Hawk and Clipper Helen scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Steel coil, Coal, Palm oil and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 11th September-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):Brisk shipping was observed at the Port where six ships MOL Globe, Astoria, Seacon-8, Young Glory, Ginga Hawk and Clipper Helen scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Steel coil, Coal, Palm oil and Chemicals were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 11th September-2019.

Meanwhile six more ships Fuwairit, Tomson Gas, CS Fortune, W-Star and NCC Sana with LNG, LPG, General cargo, Soya bean and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Ten ships are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Steel coil, Coal, Chemicals, LPG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, six ships, MOL Globe, CPO Bremen, Ginga Hawk, Clipper Helen, Al-Salam-II and Al-Kyoni were expected to sail on Thursday (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 175,713 tonnes, comprising 127,713 tonnes imports cargo and 48,000 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,016 containers (TEUs), (561 TEUs imports and 2,455 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

A total of six ships Hansa America, APL Antwerp, Fuwairit, Tomson Gas, Venture Dylan and NCC Sana carrying Containers, LNG, LPG, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, EETL, EVTL, MW-4 and LCT respectively on Thursday, 12th September.

While a container vessel Cosco Japan is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 13th September-2019.