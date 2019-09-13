UrduPoint.com
Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:13 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):Four ships Hansa America, APL Antwerp, Fuwairit and Tomson Gas carrying containers, LNG and LPG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships Cosco Japan and Santa Rita with Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Steel Coil, Coal, LPG, LNG, Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Ginga Hawk and Al-Kyoni-SB sailed out to sea on Friday morning and six more ships Seacon-8, Hansa America, APL Antwerp, Cos Prosperity, Young Glory and Tomson Gas are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo volume during the last 24 hours stood at 177,103 tonnes, comprising 151,135 tonnes imports cargo and 25,968 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,510 containers (TEUs), (1,367 TEUs imports and 1,143 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships Cosco Japan, Venture Dylan, Asia Zircon-I, CS Fortune, NCC Sana and Al-Mahbooba carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, PIBT, LCT and EVTL respectively Friday.

While two more ships Happy Elena and Cape Male carrying Containers are due to arrive at PQ on Saturday, and Nordmed is dueto arrive on Sunday.

