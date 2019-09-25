UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:32 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Three ships MSC Tomoko, Maersk Kinloss and Mega-1 carrying Containers and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships Star Mistral and Aliki Force carrying Coal and Steel Coil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Palm oil, Chemicals and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, five ships Maersk Kinloss, Nautical Jennifer, Tai Health, Johnny-P and Wavasan Ruby are expected to sail on Wednesday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 102,347 tonnes, comprising 97,122 tonnes imports cargo and 5,225 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,325 containers (TEUs), (2,050 TEUs imports and 275 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Seven ships Los Angles Trader, Am Ocean Pride, Alam Mutiara, Aliki Force, W. Star, Central Park and Maran gas Coronis carrying Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, Soya Bean, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-4, MW-1, FAP, EVTL and PGPCL respectively on Wednesday.

While three more ships Nordmed, Hugo Schulte and MOL Course with Container are due to arrive at PQ on Thursday.

