Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):Six ships Los Angles Trader, Am Ocean Pride, Alam Mutiara, Aliki Force, Central Park and Maran gas Coronis carrying Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, Chemicals and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal on Wednesday.

While three more ships MOL Courage, African Robin and Da Tong Yun carrying Containers, Coal and General cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, Steel coil, LNG, Palm oil, Chemicals and Diesel oil.

Out of them, two ships Central Park and Johnny-P sailed out to sea on Thursday, and six more ships Nautical Jennifer, Los Angles Trader, Aliki Force, MSC Tomoko, Mega-I and Estia are expected to sail on Thursday in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 174,284 tonnes, comprising 144,284 tonnes imports cargo and 30,476 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,732 containers (TEUs), (1,128 TEUs imports and 1,604 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Four ships MOL Courage, Hugo Schulte, Western Star and Da Tong Yun carrying Containers, Soya bean and General cargo are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP and MW-2 on Thursday.

While container vessel Nordmed is due to arrive at Port Qasim onsame day and APL Paris is due to arrive on Friday.

