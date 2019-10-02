UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Five ships Maersk Seletar, APL Savannah,ST Sofia, Sam Hawk and Cyprus Galaxy carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal on Tuesday

Meanwhile a gas carrier Al-Gharrafa also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile a gas carrier Al-Gharrafa also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Wednesday morning.

A total of eight ships were occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean and Palm oil.

Out of them, a bulk cargo carrier Star Mistral sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and a container vessel Maersk Seletar is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 138,158 tonnes, comprising 123,718 tonnes imports cargo and 14,440 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,260 containers (TEUs), (2,500 TEUs imports and 760 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

Three ships MOL Grandeur, Al-Gharrafa and Nordic Geneva carrying Containers, LNG and Diesel oil were expected to take berths at QICT, EETL and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday.

While Maersk Bentonville with containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

