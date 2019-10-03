Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships MOL Grandeur, Al-Gharrafa and Nordic Geneva carrying Containers, LNG and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro ElengyTerminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil.

Out of them, two ships Container vessel MOL Grandeur and Edible oil carrier Cyprus Galaxy sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and three more ships APL Savannah, ST. Sofia and Alam Mutiara are expected to sail on the same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 196,690 tonnes, comprising 157,417 tonnes imports cargo and 39,273 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,778 containers (TEUs), (711 TEUs imports and 2,067 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Six ships Maersk Bentonville, Ariadne, Great Praise, Huang Hai Developer, Nilofer Sultan and NCC Safa carrying Containers, Coal, General cargo, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-4, MW-2, EVTL and LCT respectively on Thursday.

While a containers vessel Teno is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.