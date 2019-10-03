UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:43 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships MOL Grandeur, Al-Gharrafa and Nordic Geneva carrying Containers, LNG and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro ElengyTerminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):Three ships MOL Grandeur, Al-Gharrafa and Nordic Geneva carrying Containers, LNG and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro ElengyTerminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil.

Out of them, two ships Container vessel MOL Grandeur and Edible oil carrier Cyprus Galaxy sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and three more ships APL Savannah, ST. Sofia and Alam Mutiara are expected to sail on the same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 196,690 tonnes, comprising 157,417 tonnes imports cargo and 39,273 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,778 containers (TEUs), (711 TEUs imports and 2,067 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Six ships Maersk Bentonville, Ariadne, Great Praise, Huang Hai Developer, Nilofer Sultan and NCC Safa carrying Containers, Coal, General cargo, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-4, MW-2, EVTL and LCT respectively on Thursday.

While a containers vessel Teno is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Sofia Geneva Same Savannah Cyprus Engro Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Provision of clean drinking water; a matter of our ..

5 minutes ago

USAID-funded Mobile App Links Skilled Youth With E ..

13 minutes ago

Curfew imposed in Baghdad after deadly protests

2 minutes ago

Reigning champion Wozniacki eases into China Open ..

2 minutes ago

UN chief hopes to maintain 'momentum' in Western S ..

2 minutes ago

Agri-sector badly ignored in PML-N tenure: Ali Muh ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.