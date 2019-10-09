UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships Maersk Chicago, MSC Asya,Ocean Unicorn and Anna Dorothea scheduled to load/offload Containers, 40,000 tonnes Crude oil and 53,495 tonnes Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday

Meanwhile three more ships Tegea, Sea Champion and Han Ren scheduled to load/offload 42,500 tonnes Cement, 38,746 tonnes Coal and 6,411 tonnes General cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Crude oil, Coal, Soya Bean, Phosphoric Acid, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships Maritime Suzanne, Great Praise and Gaslog Saratoga sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and two more ships Chemicals carrier Ginga Ocelot & Container Vessel Maersk Chicago are expected to sail on same day & night hours respectively.

Cargo handling remained on upward trend at the Port on Tuesday where a cargo volume of 200,441 tonnes, comprising 159,640 tonnes imports cargo and 40,801 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,800 containers (TEUs), (2,900 TEUs imports and 900 TEUs exports) was handled.

Four ships MOL Generosity, Sea Champion, Han Ren and Melati-3 carrying Containers, Coal, General cargo and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, MW-2 and LCT respectively on Wednesday.

While two more ships Kyoto Express and Hasna America with containers are due to arrive at PQ on Thursday.

