Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships MOL Generosity, Sea Champion, Han Ren and Melati-3 carrying Containers, Coal, General Cargo and palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile an oil tanker Fotini Lady carrying 39,569 tonnes Diesel Oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Crude Oil Coal, Soya Bean, General cargo LNG and palm oil. Out of them, two container vessels, MOL Generosity and MSC Asya sailed out to esa on Thursday morning and two more bulk cargo carriers, Anna Dorothea and Ranger were expected to sail on the same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 129,042 tonnes, comprising 49,899 tonnes imports cargo and 79,143 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerised cargo carried in 2,993 containers(TEUs), (495 TEUs imports and 2,498 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during 24 hours.

Three ships Kyoto Express, Hasna America and Tiger Winter scheduled to load/offload containers and cement were expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday while two more container vessels, APL Maxico City and Nordmed are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.