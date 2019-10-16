Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained operational at the Port where three ships, APL New York, Maersk Pittsburgh and HTK Discovery carrying Container and Steel Coil took berths at Qasim International Container Teminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Shipping activity remained operational at the Port where three ships, APL New York, Maersk Pittsburgh and HTK Discovery carrying Container and Steel Coil took berths at Qasim International Container Teminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile another ship Flex Constellation with containers also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim early on Tuesday.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, General Cargo, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, five ships Silver Euplecta, HTK Discovery, Sea Champion, Maersk Pittsburgh and Torm Estrid were expected to sail on Wednesday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 147,666 tonnes, comprising 127,006 tonnes imports cargo and 20,660 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,699 containers (TEUS), (3,164 TEUs imports and 535 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Three ships Flex Constellation, MOL Globe and Norstar Integrity carrying Containers and Diesel oil were expected to take berths at QICT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday while three more container ships Smiley Lady, CMA CGM Al-Maviva and Maersk Brooklyn are due to arrive at PQ Thursday.