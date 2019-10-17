Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships MOL Globe, Flex Constellation and Nor Star Integrity carrying containers, LNG and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday, & Chemicals tanker Tiger Winter also shifted from outer anchorage to Multi Purpose Terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Three ships MOL Globe, Flex Constellation and Nor Star Integrity carrying containers, LNG and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday, & Chemicals tanker Tiger Winter also shifted from outer anchorage to Multi Purpose Terminal.

Meanwhile, three more ships Triton Valk, TRF Kristian Sand and Al-Ghariya with Coal, Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a Container Vessel MOL Globe sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and two more ships APL New York and Tiger Winter are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during the last 24 hours stood at 152,861 tonnes, comprising 101,347 tonnes imports cargo and 51,514 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,932 containers (TEUs), (581 TEUs imports and 2,351 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Six ships CMA CGM Al-Maviva, Maersk Brooklyn, Triton Valk, Serene Susannah, TRF Kristian Sand and Al-Ghariya carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, PQEPT, LCT and EETL respectively on Thursday.

While Container vessel Smiley Lady is due to arrive at PQ on same day, and GSL Eleni is due to arrive on Friday.