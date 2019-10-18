UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 02:19 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships CMA CGM Al-Maviva, Maersk Brooklyn, Triton Valk, Serene Susannah, TRF Kristian Sand and Al-Ghariya carrying containers, Coal, Palm oil and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile, five more ships GSL Eleni, Vita Kouan, Navig-8 Saiph, UACC Shams and Elandra Spruce carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Mogas and Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, LNG, Mogas and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships Flex Constellation and TRF Kristian sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships CMA CGM Al-Maviva, Sakizaya Hero and Nor Star Integrity are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon, and a Container vessel Maersk Brooklyn is expected to sail at night hours.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Thursday where a cargo volume of 211,706 tonnes, comprising 173,192 tonnes imports cargo and 38,514 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,181 containers (TEUs), (2,416 TEUs imports and 1,765 TEUs exports) was handled.

Four ships GSL Eleni, Vita Kouan, Navig-8 Saiph and Chemroute Brilliant carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, EVTL and LCT respectively on Friday. While two more ships Diyala and Safamarine Nyassa withcontainers are due to arrive at PQ on Saturday.

